Green Travel Writer wanted...

Go Green Travel Green (GGTG) is a leading travel website dedicated to making sustainable travel accessible for everyone. We’re growing and looking for a stellar writer to contribute 4-8 blog posts per month. Each post will pertain to travel, environmentalism, and/or intersection between the two.
Qualifications
Excellent writing skills
Ability to write in an engaging voice
Experience writing for an online audience (blogging experience preferred)
Ability to meet deadlines and develop and manage an editorial calendar
Knowledge of basic HTML
Fluent in English
Passion for travel and/or environment a plus
How to Apply
To apply, submit:
- your resume,
- writing sample (or link to a writing sample)
- brief statement of interest to gogreentravelgreen [at] gmail [dot] com and put “Writer Position” in the subject line.
Please include your desired rate per article with your application.
This is a contract position and pay is on a per-article basis. It will start out as a three-month contract with the possibility of extending the contract at the end of three months. This is not a ghostwriter position; you will be credited for your work.
