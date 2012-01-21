TripShock.com Seeks Travel Bloggers...

Travel website TripShock.com plans on promoting the Gulf Coast by sending established travel bloggers and reporters down there to experience for themselves.
From the press release...
The company (TripShock.com) plans to bring down up to five different travel writers or bloggers and offer them complimentary lodging, dining, and tours in the Destin-Panama City Beach region. The dates for this offer will start as early as March of 2012 and go through November.
Any travel writers that are interested must contact Greg Fisher at gfisher[at]tripshock[dot]com for more information and details. Candidates must include their website, articles, experience, and anything else that will make them a best choice for this opportunity.
