Saturday, March 31, 2012

The search is on for England's biggest fan...



VisitEngland.com is searching for a budding travel writer / broadcaster / social networker to take an all-expenses paid 70 day trip around England.

The chosen 'biggest fan' will take a trip around England in a van, following on the heels of the Olympic  Torch Relay

Requirements for the position are simple - you have to be a real England enthusiast who would be able to entertain England with videos, photos, blog posts, facebook and twitter updates.

According to the enjoyEngland website, the perfect fan is...


  • is a go-getter who instinctively knows where the action is, and uncovers the best stories
  • can write like a dream. All the better to blog with…
  • has an mean eye for photography
  • is charismatic, with a great sense of humour when things don’t go to plan…
  • is utterly engaged with the task, and engaging by nature
  • has a full, clean UK driving licence
  • is over 21 years of age
  • is available for adventures countrywide between 14 May – 27 July

Interested?

All you need to do is send VisitEngland 100 words on your favorite place in England along with a photograph by April 9th.


Posted by Liz Lewis at 8:13 PM

