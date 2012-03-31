The search is on for England's biggest fan...

VisitEngland.com is searching for a budding travel writer / broadcaster / social networker to take an all-expenses paid 70 day trip around England.
The chosen 'biggest fan' will take a trip around England in a van, following on the heels of the Olympic Torch Relay
Requirements for the position are simple - you have to be a real England enthusiast who would be able to entertain England with videos, photos, blog posts, facebook and twitter updates.
According to the enjoyEngland website, the perfect fan is...
- is a go-getter who instinctively knows where the action is, and uncovers the best stories
- can write like a dream. All the better to blog with…
- has an mean eye for photography
- is charismatic, with a great sense of humour when things don’t go to plan…
- is utterly engaged with the task, and engaging by nature
- has a full, clean UK driving licence
- is over 21 years of age
- is available for adventures countrywide between 14 May – 27 July
Interested?
All you need to do is send VisitEngland 100 words on your favorite place in England along with a photograph by April 9th.
