'The Next Great Storyteller' Competition closes soon...

National Geographic and Matador Network have teamed up in a competition to find 'The Next Great Storyteller.'
Think you have what it takes to a great travel storyteller?
Can you move, touch, surprise, and entertain with your stories?
Then this is the competition for you.
Here's what you have to do.
Submit a story in any of these four categories by March 31st...
Blog (300 words or less)Magazine Article (700 words or less)Video (No more than 3 minutes)Photo Essay (5 photos or less on a single subject)The First Prize winner in each category will be...
"...invited to a “Storytellers’ Day” with the National Geographic Traveler editorial staff at National Geographic Society headquarters in Washington, DC. Airfare from any location in the US and one night in a hotel will be paid for by NGS for each winner. Each winner will also receive a one-year subscription to National Geographic Traveler magazine."There's not much time left.
To find out more and to enter, head over The Next Great Storyteller page.
