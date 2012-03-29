Thursday, March 29, 2012

'The Next Great Storyteller' Competition closes soon...



National Geographic and Matador Network have teamed up in a competition to find 'The Next Great Storyteller.'

Think you have what it takes to a great travel storyteller?

Can you move, touch, surprise, and entertain with your stories?

Then this is the competition for you.

Here's what you have to do.

Submit a story in any of these four categories by March 31st...

Blog (300 words or less)Magazine Article (700 words or less)Video (No more than 3 minutes)Photo Essay (5 photos or less on a single subject)
The First Prize winner in each category will be...

"...invited to a “Storytellers’ Day” with the National Geographic Traveler editorial staff at National Geographic Society headquarters in Washington, DC. Airfare from any location in the US and one night in a hotel will be paid for by NGS for each winner. Each winner will also receive a one-year subscription to National Geographic Traveler magazine."
There's not much time left.

To find out more and to enter, head over The Next Great Storyteller page.

Posted by Liz Lewis at 4:00 AM

