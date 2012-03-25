Video: Dr. Seuss’s ‘Oh, the Places You'll' at Burning Man...

“You have brains in your head.
You have feet in your shoes.
You can steer yourself any direction you choose.
You’re on your own.
And you know what you know.
And YOU are the one who’ll decide where to go.”
You have feet in your shoes.
You can steer yourself any direction you choose.
You’re on your own.
And you know what you know.
And YOU are the one who’ll decide where to go.”
– Dr. Seuss in Oh, the Places You’ll Go
Here's an amazingly unique presentation of Dr. Seuss’s famous graduation present book Oh, the Places You’ll Go! . It incorporates the strange but happy weirdness of Burning Man while reminding everyone that you are free to go in any direction you choose...
This video by Tedshots
(via Flavorwire) Sphere: Related Content
3 comments:
This was so cute! And what a perfect location to film it. I can't think of any better place.
Thank you for sharing it.
Glad you liked it.
I love the video & pictures which you have posted in your Beautiful Blog !
fishing Water Taxi
Post a Comment