Photo Friday: Christchurch Cathedral

The iconic Christchurch Cathedral, once the centerpiece of the city, lies in ruins and is soon to be deconstructed.
Check out Delicious Baby Journal for more interesting photo fridays from around the world.
Sphere: Related Content
This is my journey from dream to reality as I work toward becoming a successful freelance writer. My ultimate goal - to drop the day job and become a travelling writer.
Posted by Liz Lewis at 8:55 AM
Labels: photo friday, photography, Travel
4 comments:
It must be heartbreaking for the people of Christchurch to see their cathedral being deconstructed - such a loss!
Wow- I clicked the link to learn more about his story! How heartbreaking!
If you would like to link up with another Photo Meme, I host Friday Daydreamin' every Friday! I'd love for you to join!
~Becca
Oh that truly breaks my heart. I hope they rebuild it in replicate.
Thanks for the comments. Christchurch without the cathedral will be a little like Paris without the Effeil Tower
Post a Comment