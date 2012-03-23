Friday, March 23, 2012

Photo Friday: Christchurch Cathedral


The iconic Christchurch Cathedral, once the centerpiece of the city, lies in ruins and is soon to be deconstructed. 

Posted by Liz Lewis at 8:55 AM

4 comments:

Lisa said...

It must be heartbreaking for the people of Christchurch to see their cathedral being deconstructed - such a loss!

12:31 AM
Becca @ R We There Yet Mom? said...

Wow- I clicked the link to learn more about his story! How heartbreaking!
2:51 AM
Sonja said...

Oh that truly breaks my heart. I hope they rebuild it in replicate.

1:33 PM
Liz Lewis (aka 'kiwiwriter') said...

Thanks for the comments. Christchurch without the cathedral will be a little like Paris without the Effeil Tower

7:37 PM

