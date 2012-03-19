Monday, March 19, 2012

Wanderlust Magazine's travel writing advice...

Travel magazine Wanderlust has published a few online articles focusing on travel writing...

Peter Moore, Wanderlust's associate web editor and author of six travel narratives, provides tips on How to convince a publisher to put out your travel book.

Peter Whitfield, author of Travel: A Literary History, offers 7 top tips to be a better travel writer

Book editor Jennifer Barclay gives the inside scoop on how to get your travel book published


