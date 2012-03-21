Wednesday, March 21, 2012

52 Perfect Days Food and Wine Travel Writing Contest...



52 Perfect Days fourth annual travel writing contest is now open for submissions.


The topic this year is Culinary or Wine Tourism.


Submission guidelines...
* article no more than 1,000 words on your perfect experience with Wine or Culinary tourism 
* detail how to spend a perfect day, evening, weekend, or week focusing on one of the following: wineries, tastings and tours, culinary explorations including culinary schools, foodie tours, B7Bs well known for their food or pairings, and food movements in particular cities. Or share a day of exploring the best restaurants, food carts, wine bars that a particular location has to offer.
* the travel story must be not only unique, engaging, and exciting to the reader and but also well-crafted and well edited.
* send the completed article and photographs to this email  
The four best entries as chosen by the 52 Perfect Days editors, will wine one of these prizes


- a trip to Calistoga in Napa Valley Wine Country


- a trip to Valle de Guadalupe in Baja Wine Country


- a WordPress website by ZDDesign


- a BottleWise Rollup wine travel case


Interested?


Then read the full submission guidelines and get writing.


Deadline for submissions is November 31, 2012



Posted by Liz Lewis at 1:17 PM

