Wednesday, March 21, 2012
Go with Oh Travel Blogger competition...
Imagine free accommodation for a month in four European cities.
Sounds a lot like an impossible dream.
But the folks over at Go with Oh, a holiday accommodation site, is going to make this dream happen for some lucky blogger.
Interested?
All you have to do to enter is write a blog post about 5 things you'd most like to do in one of Go with Oh's accommodation destinations.
It shouldn't be to hard to do, given that their destinations are Barcelona, Paris, Berlin, Rome, Vienna, Prague, Venice, Dublin, and Florence.
In fact, the only hard part would be decided which destination to write about.
Check out Go with Oh's Blogger Competition page for more information on how to enter this amazing competition.
Are you in?
Posted by Liz Lewis at 8:21 PM
Labels: Contests, Travel, travel articles
