A conference for family travel bloggers...

Family travel bloggers might want to check out this dual Family Travel Expo and Conference being held in NYC on 6th and 7th of May 2012.
According to the official website, the schedule is as follows...
Day 1 - Sunday May 6, features a family travel expo (bring the kids) with exhibits from fabulous resorts, tips from experts, and chances to win dream vacations! Discover amazing travel experiences, take advantage of great offers and deals, win trips and prizes, and more. You’ll hear travel tips from experts, learn about great new products, and discover how you can make your dream vacation a reality.
Day 2 - Monday May 7, kicks off an amazing day of keynotes, seminars, networking events and more for established and aspiring family travel bloggers. With content designed specifically for travel bloggers, attendees will take part in sessions on topics such as resort-blogger relations, blog design, pitching resorts & products, photography, building your readership and more.
For more information head over to the Macaroni Kid's Family Expo and Conference page.
Sphere: Related Content
No comments:
Post a Comment